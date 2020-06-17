Woman dead, man critically injured after shootings at CVS store on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died and a man is in critical condition after being shot at a CVS location on the city’s east side, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police were called about 3 p.m. to a report of a person shot at the retail store, 8935 E. 21st St. That’s at the intersection of East 21st Street and North Post Road.

Officers found the two people shot a few blocks away at East 16th Street and North Post Road, although the shooting happened at the CVS.

IMPD was not sure what led to the shootings. Police could not confirm the man and woman were customers at the store. Officers were continuing to interview people.

The man and the woman were initially assessed by police as awake and breathing, but police said later the woman died and the man was in critical condition.

No other details have been released.

