Crime Watch 8

2 shot during basketball game in gym at Indianapolis Jewish center

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 1:50 p.m. Feb. 26, 2022, to a report of a person shot at 6701 Hoover Road, the address of JCC Indianapolis. (WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were shot Saturday afternoon during a basketball game at an Indianapolis Jewish center, but the shooting is not believed to be a hate crime, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called shortly after 1:50 p.m. Saturday to a report of a person shot at 6701 Hoover Road, the JCC Indianapolis. It’s located north of West 64th Street and east of Spring Mill Road on the city’s north side.

The shooting happened in one of the two gymnasiums at the center.

The two people were stable, IMPD says. No additional information was provided about the people shot. Police believe a domestic incident may have led to the shooting.

Detectives about 3 p.m. were continuing to look for a suspect, but gave no information on who they are seeking.

The JCC website says Circle City Athletics, which is an adult club league for adults in numerous sports, was scheduled to use the Cohen gymnasium when the shooting happened. IMPD confirmed that Circle City Athletics was using the gym.

A notice on the JCC’s website at 3:15 p.m. said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the JCC is currently closed. We will update our website when we are able to reopen. Thank you and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

Lt. Shane Foley of the IMPD public affairs office said by email shorty before 2:05 p.m. that people are being asked to stay away from the area because of a significant police presence. Images from the scene showed police cars in the area around the JCC.

News 8’s Adam Pinsker is at the scene and will have a report on News 8 at 6, 10 and 11.