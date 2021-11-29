Crime Watch 8

2 shot in car near Lucas Oil Stadium

Two people were shot in a vehicle near Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 29, 2021. (WISH Photo/Kevin Ratermann)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were shot inside a vehicle near Lucas Oil Stadium Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 3:15 a.m., officers were called to the area of South Street near Capitol Avenue for a shooting.

Police said a man and a woman were in a vehicle heading westbound on South Street, just west of Capitol Avenue when someone opened fire.

The man was struck in the wrist while the woman was grazed.

Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD said the victims’ vehicle was shot at least seven times.