Crime Watch 8

1 dead, 1 wounded after gunfight at Nora Plaza shopping center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man was fatally shot and another male was wounded, and police on Tuesday night were trying to piece together what led to a gunfight at Nora Plaza.

After shots rang out at the shopping center on 86th Street on the city’s north side, two men went to hospitals after being hit by gunfire.

The gunfight may have begun in a car, although police admit they think more may have happened than they initially thought.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called a few minutes after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Wendy’s restaurant at 1007 E. 86th St. Police arrived to find a shot-up Lexus car, and a passenger with multiple gunshot wounds who’d jumped from the car. He was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital-Indianapolis, where he later died.

That car continued across 86th Street into the parking lot of Nora Plaza, where more shots were fired. The driver later took the car to the same hospital and walked in with gunshot injuries. He was stable in serious condition.

Police think more people than the two males may have been involved in the gunfire and what led to it.

Police also were searching the Nora Plaza parking lot for bullets. The shopping area includes a Target department store and a Whole Foods grocery, and the police spokesman said customers at those businesses and other retailers shared with police what they saw. No other injuries were immediately known to police.

IMPD also was seeking surveillance footage from cameras in the area to try to determine what happened.

Police did not say whether they were seeking a suspect, only that they were speaking to “a person of interest” as they continued their investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.