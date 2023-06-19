Search
2 shot in Speedway at apartment complex

Blue illuminated police lights atop a police patrol car. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — A man and a woman were injured after a shooting Monday morning at an apartment complex in Speedway, police say.

Just before 11 a.m., Speedway police responded to a report of a person shot in the 2000 block of White Oaks Drive. That is located at the Legend at Speedway Apartments.

Police say both were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to local hospitals in unknown conditions.

A person of interest has been taken into custody and it is believed everyone involved has been accounted for.

Police say there is no active threat to the community.

