Person of interest sought after 2 teen siblings killed in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has released photos of the suspect in the shooting deaths of two teen siblings on the city’s east side.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of Windhill Drive just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said Nicholas Nelson, 16, and his 15-year-old sister Ashlynn Nelson were found shot inside an apartment Friday morning and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims were students at Lawrence North High School, a school official confirmed to News 8 Friday.

The school released the following statement following the news of the students’ deaths:

The MSD of Lawrence Township is saddened to share that the siblings killed in this morning’s double homicide were both recently enrolled students at Lawrence North High School. We are working alongside the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and stand ready to support the Lawrence North High School community in any way. Metropolitan School District Lawrence Township

Officers are currently searching for a man who was seen fleeing the area after the shooting. A foot pursuit ensued and IMPD SWAT, K-9 officers and the IMPD Drone searched for the man but did not locate him.

Police are searching for the man in these photos in connection to a double fatal shooting on the city’s east side. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

Detectives released photos Friday afternoon of the person of interest who was seen running away from the area.

If you recognize this person you are asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.