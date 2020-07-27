2 shot on west side; 1 dead, 1 critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were shot on the city’s west side early Monday morning, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 1 a.m., officers responded to the 4800 block of West Morris Street.

After arriving on the scene, IMPD learned that shooting started as a fight between two men – a woman’s current boyfriend and a former partner.

According to police, the ex-boyfriend found officers at a nearby gas station after the shooting, telling them he had been shot.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers then arrived at the couple’s home where they found the first shooting victim. He was also transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said there was a child inside the home at the time of the shooting, however, it does not appear that the child witnessed the incident.

No other injuries were reported.