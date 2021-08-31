Crime Watch 8

2 students expelled for bringing gun, ammo to private Indianapolis school

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two students were expelled from a Christian school on the city’s south side after they were caught carrying a handgun and ammunition on Monday, the school said.

According to Suburban Christian School administrators, one junior high student brought an unloaded handgun to school, and another junior high student brought a loaded magazine.

Administrators called local police, and the students were taken into custody and expelled from the school.

According to the school’s investigation, the students did not threaten or harm any students.

The school remained closed Tuesday. School administrators plan to resume classes Wednesday.