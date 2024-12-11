34°
2 suspects arrested after police chase and crash on Indy’s east side

Suspects captured after police chase and crash

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people were arrested early Wednesday after a police chase on the city’s east side ended in a crash.

Indiana State Police say the chase began when troopers attempted to stop a stolen car, but it took off.

The car ended up crashing into another vehicle at 21st Street and Wellesley Boulevard near I-465.

State police say two people tried to run from the stolen car but were arrested.

Both suspects and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

State police searched the car and found drugs, a rifle, and a pistol with a machine gun conversion device.

No other information was immediately available.

