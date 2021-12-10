2 teens arrested after guns found in vehicle at Warren Central HS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two teens were arrested after loaded guns were found in a vehicle outside of Warren Central High School.
According to police reports found by News 8, the guns were reported around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
Three loaded guns were located.
The teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested.
The district released this statement:
Yesterday afternoon Warren Central administration investigated a situation which led to the recovery of weapons in a vehicle parked on our campus. The weapons were not in the school building and were secured by law enforcement officers without incident. The safety and security of our students and staff will always be our number one priority. In order to not infringe upon the continuing investigation we refer you to the police report for all specifics concerning this incident.MSD of Warren Township