Crime Watch 8

2 teens arrested after guns found in vehicle at Warren Central HS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two teens were arrested after loaded guns were found in a vehicle outside of Warren Central High School.

According to police reports found by News 8, the guns were reported around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

Three loaded guns were located.

The teens, ages 16 and 17, were arrested.

The district released this statement: