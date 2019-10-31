2 teens arrested for south-side stabbing death of 18-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have arrested two teenagers and charged them with murder and robbery in connection to the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Daniel Crockett, 17, and Antonio Carter, 18, for the fatal stabbing death of Nathan Henry.

Henry was stabbed in the 6800 block of Buckridge East Road around 2 a.m. on Oct. 25. When officers arrived to the scene they couldn’t locate Henry and learned he was taken to an area hospital. He later died from his injuries.

On the morning of the stabbing, IMPD said three people were taken into custody.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has formally charged Crockett and Carter murder and robbery.