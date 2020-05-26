2 wanted after 17-year-old girl shot in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The Kokomo Police Departments has identified two persons of interest after a 17-year-old girl was shot in the head.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Tatiana Moody and 20-year-old Bradley Morgan.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was found shot in the head just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday in the 900 block of E. Walnut St. She was taken by a medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital.

Kokomo police spoke to one witness on the scene and believe more witnesses fled the scene before officers arrived.

Moody and Morgan already had active warrants.

Kokomo police arrested them both in January. Police said “officers were dispatched to Studebaker Park in reference to individuals waiving guns around, enticing individuals to a fight and live streaming the event on social media.”

Morgan was charged with criminal organization activity. Moody was charged with criminal gang activity and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Court records state Morgan was charged again in Howard County for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon in April.

Moody was charged again in Howard County in May for escape.