2 wanted for questioning in November homicide of 30-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police on Thursday were asking the public for help in locating two people for questioning in a November homicide on the city’s near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Cortiz Norris and Raishae Smith.

Norris and Smith are wanted for questioning in a Nov. 28 homicide that happened at 3360 N. Meridian St.

According to police, officers were in the area of West 34th Street and North Meridian Street on Nov. 28 just before 9 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Officers found a man had been shot nearby. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the man on Thursday as Daniel Adam, 30. He died on Dec. 1 from his injuries.

Trending Headlines

IMPD has released no additional information.