2 wanted for questioning in November homicide

Cortiz Norris (left) and Raishae Smith are wanted for questioning related to a November homicide in Indianapolis, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. (Provided Photos/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are asking the public for help in locating two people for questioning in a November homicide on the city’s near north side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the whereabouts of Cortiz Norris and Raishae Smith.

Norris and Smith are wanted for questioning in a Nov. 28 homicide that happened at 3360 N. Meridian St.

According to police, officers were in the area of West 34th Street and North Meridian Street on Nov. 28 just before 9 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Officers found an adult man had been shot nearby. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by the Marion County Coroner’s Office, died on Dec. 1 from his injuries.

No additional information has been released.