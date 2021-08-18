Crime Watch 8

2 women killed in shooting at new NHK plant near Frankfort

Multiple people were shot and the new NHK Seating America plant in Frankfort on Aug. 18, 2021. (Photo Provided/NHK Seating of America Inc. via INside Indiana Business)

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — Two women were shot and killed at the new NHK Seating of America plant near Frankfort, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say a male suspect is in custody and there is no active threat. Clinton County Sheriff Richard Kelly says both victims and the shooter were NHK employees.

The man fled the scene in a blue Ford Focus before police took him into custody.

The plant, which opened in June, is located near State Road 28 and Interstate 65. It designs and makes seating for vehicles, and operates production facilities serving the Subaru plant in Lafayette.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says the new plant is twice as large as the existing 152,000-square-foot plant along State Road 28 in Frankfort.