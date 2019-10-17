2 women injured in shooting at apartment complex on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two women were shot at an apartment complex on the city’s east side Wednesday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3400 block of East 38th Street around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say two females, ages 19 and 21, were found shot at the location and transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Two apartments in the complex were also struck by gunfire. Police believe the shots were fired from the street into the apartments.

No suspect information has been released, however authorities believe the shooting was a targeted incident.