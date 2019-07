LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Two women are in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Lawrence.

Police were called to the 8700 block of Rue Riviera at the Maison Gardens Apartments around 1:50 a.m. That’s near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.

According to police, the two women were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff said the shooting was not a random act, but no suspect information was being released.