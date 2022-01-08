Crime Watch 8

20-year-old charged with OWI causing deaths of 2 people in crash near Danville

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Friday in connection with the deaths of two people in a crash Dec. 6 south of Danville.

Noah Wells, of Danville, was taken into custody on two counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing death. Wells was driving a car with a blood-alcohol level of 0.126, according to a blood test taken after the crash at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis. That test was completed Friday.

In Indiana, a driver with a reading of 0.08 or more is considered to be drunk.

Danville Metropolitan Police Department says the crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Monday on Cartersburg Road just north of County Road 200 South. Bryce King, 23, and Abigail Scheibelhut, 26, died in the crash.

The police department in a Facebook post chided the public for its reaction to its investigation of the fatal crash. “There have been a large number of terribly inaccurate, completely speculative, and at times, 100% made-up statements made through social media,” the post said in part.

Online court documents showed no initial hearing has yet been set for Wells in xxxxx. Hendricks County Jail records showed Wells was being held on no bond.