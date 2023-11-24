20-year-old man faces charges in accidental, deadly shooting in New Palestine

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old man was jailed for Thanksgiving after he was arrested on preliminary charges in connection to the deadly, accidental shooting of an 18-year-old on Wednesday in New Palestine, the Hancock County town’s police say.

Police did not identify the 18-year-old man because his family had not been notified by Wednesday night.

Erick Wilkinson, of Greenfield, faced preliminary charges of involuntary manslaughter, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, the New Palestine Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday night.

The Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office will determine whether formal criminal charges will be filed. County government offices were to be closed until Monday for the holiday weekend.

The post said the shooting happened in Wednesday afternoon but did not provide the time. The shooting happened in the 4200 block of South Eclipse Way. That’s at a group of apartments northeast of the intersection of U.S. 52/West Main Street and County Road 500 West. It’s about a 25-minute drive east of downtown Indianapolis.

Officers arrived to find the 18-year-old man had a gunshot wound to his chest. They gave first aid until medics arrived. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he died.

The Wednesday night post from New Palestine Police Department did not indicate what may have led to the deadly shooting.

The town has about 3,250 residents.