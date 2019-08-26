21-month-old girl left in hot car dies

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 21-month-old girl died Sunday after being left in a hot car when her family returned home from church, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon.

No criminal charges are expected in the case.

Deputies were called about 5:25 p.m. Sunday for an unresponsive child in the 8000 block of North County Road 650 East. That’s just north of Brownsburg near the intersection of East County Road 800 North.

Investigators learned the family had returned home from church in the early afternoon and thought someone had gotten the 21-month-old girl out of her car seat and put her down for a nap in the house. Instead, the family — both parents and four siblings — had all gone into the house for naps.

When the family awoke, they began searching for the girl and found she was still in the vehicle. They called 911, but attempted lifesaving measures were unsuccessful. The child died at the scene.

Indianapolis recorded a high temperature of 81, according to Storm Track 8 meteorologists.

A statement from the Sheriff’s Office said, “Hendricks County Sheriff’s Detectives along with the Department of Child Services and the Hendricks County Coroner’s Office are investigating. At this point in the investigation, no criminal charges are anticipated. This appears to be a tragic loss of young life, and our heartfelt sympathies are extended to the family and all involved.”

The statement did not identify the child.

The website KidsAndCars.org shows the girl is the second child to die in a hot car in Indiana and the 36th in the nation this year. On July 9, 3-year-old Oliver Dill died in a hot car in Evansville.