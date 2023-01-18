Crime Watch 8

21-year-old man arrested for shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 21-year-old Tyrone Bostick was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in a Sunday evening shooting investigation.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, before 8:00 pm, officers responded to the 3000 block of N. Shadeland Avenue to investigate a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman inside of a vehicle who sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wounds. She was taken to an area hospital

Through investigative techniques detectives were able to develop Bostick as an alleged suspect. Bostick was taken into custody without further incident for his alleged role in this incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decisions.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).