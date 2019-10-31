22 arrested, 11 sought in ‘Operation Hocus Pocus’ drug sweep

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A drug sweep has resulted in almost two dozen arrests in Johnson County.

“Operation Hocus Pocus” took place Thursday morning around 6 a.m.

22 people have been arrested. 11 more are sought. All were wanted on felony warrants.

Villanueva said most of the arrests focused on dealing either meth or heroin.

Multiple police agencies conducted the sweep, including the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin Police Department, the Edinburgh Police Department, the Bargersville Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Approximately 60 officers were involved.

Thursday’s sweep comes just about a year after the largest raid in Johnson County history. More than 100 people were arrested last November.