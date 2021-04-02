Crime Watch 8

22-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting at gas station

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Andre George for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man at a Marathon gas station. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 22-year-old man was arrested and is facing a preliminary murder charge in the shooting death of a man at a gas station Tuesday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested 22-year-old Andre George for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Ryan Thomas.

IMPD officers were called to the area of West 71st Street and Georgetown Road just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a person shot. Reports of a crash in the area were made to officers at the same time.

When officers arrived at the scene they found Thomas had been shot. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Authorities later learned Thomas was shot at the Marathon gas station located at 4921 W. 71st St.

George was identified as a person of interest and arrested Tuesday.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will determine formal charges in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.