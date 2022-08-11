Crime Watch 8

23-year-old charged with Bloomington murder in July

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man wanted in connection with a Bloomington homicide was captured Wednesday in Illinois, according to Bloomington, Indiana, police.

Bloomington Police Department was called about 4:50 a.m. July 27 to the 1600 block of North Kinser Pike. That’s at Kinser Flats Apartments, which are southeast of the I-69 interchange for state roads 45 and 46.

Capt. Ryan Pedigo of Bloomington Police Department said in a Thursday news release that a 28-year-old man was found dead in an apartment. Pedigo did not give the name of the man.

Kendrick Q. Webb, 23, was in the Cook County, Illinois, jail after he was apprehended Wednesday, Pedigo says. Webb faces charges of murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, the release says.

Pedico says investigators believe the 28-year-old man and Webb got into an argument before the suspect produced a handgun and fired one round, which struck the 28-year-old man in the head.

The release says Webb was apprehended on the front porch of an apartment building in the 2200 block of Mannheim Road in Melrose Park, Illinois.