23-year-old faces murder charge in fatal stabbing at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday in the fatal stabbing Tuesday of a 29-year-old man at a near-downtown gas station.

Brent Pitcock was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder of Paul Scharbrough. He remained in a Marion County jail late Thursday afternoon.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medical crews were called to a person stabbed just after 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at 1435 E. Washington St. That’s the address for a Marathon gas station between I-70 and South State Avenue. The gas station is across the street from a Fraternal Order of Police lodge.

IMPD said Tuesday in an email that a unconscious man with what appeared to be a stab wound was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Detectives said Tuesday they believed a verbal fight happened with the man and the suspect, who fled before police arrived. The fight may involved “something small — possibly cigarettes,” police said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately reply to a request late Thursday afternoon to find out if formal charges have been filed.