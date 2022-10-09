Crime Watch 8

23-year-old man found fatally shot in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating a homicide of a man who was found fatally shot Sunday morning in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.

At 9:54 a.m. Sunday, The Anderson Police Department responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 2200 block of Fulton Street. When officers arrived, witnesses directed them to a nearby apartment where they located a 23-year-old male that had be shot, according to a press release.

The male was taken to the hospital where he later died. Police have not yet releases the identity of the man shot.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is still on-going, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ryan Prado with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6755, or you can report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at 317-262.-8477.