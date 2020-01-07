24 arrested, 5 wanted in Kokomo PD’s ‘Operation Fastlane’

Clockwise from top left are Paul Clark, Ronald Shue, Sean Rogers, Brittany Haney and Steven Hilligoss. All are wanted in the investigation. (Provided Photos/Kokomo Police Department)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A five-month investigation has led to two dozen arrests in Kokomo.

The Kokomo Police Department says warrants are still out for five more people following “Operation Fastlane,” an investigation focusing on drug dealing in the city.

The investigation began in May 2019 and included about 70 controlled-buy investigations.

All told, 77 felony charges have been filed. Almost 350 grams of meth were seized, among other drugs.

All suspects are from Kokomo unless otherwise noted.

Investigators are still seeking the following people:

Ronald Shue, 35, for dealing a narcotic drug

Paul Clark, 42, for dealing methamphetamine

Sean Rogers, 30, for dealing methamphetamine

Brittany Haney, 30, for dealing methamphetamine

Steven Hilligoss, 38, of Greentown, for dealing a schedule III controlled substance.

Arrested in the investigation are:

James Perry, 32, for dealing methamphetamine (five counts)

Hayleigh Johnston-Chadwick, 27, for dealing methamphetamine

Chad Cox, 37, for dealing a look-a-like substance, conspiracy to commit dealing a narcotic drug, dealing narcotic drugs

Ryan Davis, 34, for dealing a narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine (two counts)

Michael Richeson, 58, for maintaining a common nuisance

Brandi Barnes, 38, for dealing methamphetamine

James Jackson, 49, for dealing methamphetamine (three counts), aiding, inducing or causing dealing in methamphetamine

Nichole Kamal, 35, for dealing methamphetamine (three counts)

Darrell Johns, 43, for maintaining a common nuisance-controlled substances

Antonio Smith, 42, for dealing methamphetamine

Tabatha Harrington, 29, for dealing a narcotic drug (four counts)

Kevin Walker, 38, for dealing a narcotic drug

Robert Heath Jr., 45, for dealing methamphetamine

Lyndsey Glassburn, 35, for dealing a narcotic drug (two counts)

Joseph Geary, 34, for dealing a narcotic drug, dealing methamphetamine (three counts)

Joseph Perry, 35, for dealing a narcotic drug (two counts), dealing methamphetamine (two counts)

Andrew Moore, 26, for dealing methamphetamine (five counts), dealing a narcotic drug

Robert Blackburn, 59, of Sharpsville, for dealing cocaine, dealing in a schedule III controlled substance

Misty Rose, 37, of Galveston, for aiding, inducing or causing dealing in methamphetamine (two counts)

Anthony Reeves, 32, dealing in methamphetamine (four counts), dealing a narcotic drug

Carli Reeves, 28, dealing methamphetamine (three counts)

Amanda Shelby, 32, dealing a schedule III controlled substance (three counts)

Tate Schroeder, 27, for dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, dealing controlled substances, possession of controlled substances

Billie Nolad, 38, for possession of a syringe, petition to revoke suspended sentence.

If you can help locate any of the wanted suspects, you can call Crime Stoppers at 800-262-TIPS (8477) to qualify for a cash reward.