24-year-old arrested in connection to near-southeast side homicide

Roberto Cisneros died at the scene of a shooting Aug. 6, 2018, in the 1600 block of South Harlan Street on the city's near-southeast side. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 31-year-old earlier this month on the city's near-southeast side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 6 to the 1600 block of South Harland Street, which is southwest of the intersection of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive and South Keystone Avenue. Roberto Cisneros died at the scene.

U.S. Marshals arrested Antonio Jones on a warrant for murder on Wednesday, according to an IMPD news release.

Officers at the crime scene learned that Jones and Cisneros had allegedly been involved in a verbal disturbance that ended in gunfire.

A friend of Cisneros told News 8 that Cisneros was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle outside Ezell's home in the 1600 block of South Harlan Street. Cisneros and the suspect were headed to the gas station when they began arguing, and the suspect, from the back seat of the vehicle, pulled out a gun and started shooting Cisneros, the friend said.

A booking photo of Cisneros was not immediately available, IMPD said. No court information on the case was available online Wednesday. Also, online records could not determine where Cisneros is jailed.