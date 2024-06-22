Search
24-year-old charged with murder of 23-year-old along East 21st Street

Anthony Morst (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 24-year-old from Indianapolis was formally charged Thursday with the murder nearly a year ago of a 23-year-old, Indianapolis police and online court records say.

Anthony Morst was charged with the murder of Kenneth Barnett Jr.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared news of the arrest on Friday on social media.

Just after 3 p.m. June 21, 2023, IMPD officers were sent to the area of 6850 E. 21st St., which is the address of the Budget 8 Inn near Shadeland Avenue.

A special weapons and tactics team apprehended Morst on Tuesday in the 2300 block of Danford Square. That’s in the Estates at Crystal Bay apartments located east of the intersection of Michigan Road and Township Line Road.

Morst was arrested Tuesday for violating his probation on a resisting law enforcement conviction. He’d pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation in February in Marion Superior Court 17.

