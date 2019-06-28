24-year-old man died in east-side homicide Wednesday

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. June 26, 2019, in the 7200 block of East 35th Street. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A 24-year-old man died from a gunshot wound to the head in a shooting Wednesday morning, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

The office identified the man as Alvin Butler.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 7200 block of East 35th Street. That’s in a residential area near the Phalen Leadership Academy at George H. Fisher School No. 93.

Police said Butler died later in the day at Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Witnesses said Butler was in a vehicle when a suspect in another vehicle shot him. Authorities said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.