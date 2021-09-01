Crime Watch 8

24-year-old man fatally shot in Lafayette

by: Jess Vermeulen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Lafayette are asking the public for tips after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Teal Road West and Old Romney Road just before 11 p.m. on reports of person shot. That’s on the city’s southwest side.

When officers arrived they found Jermey Dumas, 24, on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the chest and arm. Dumas was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

