24-year-old woman arrested in connection with Broad Ripple triple homicide

Woman charged in shooting deaths of three people in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 24-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the triple murder investigation that occurred in the Broad Ripple business district on June 25, officials announced Thursday.

Kara Hinds was taken into custody in the 1700 block of West 73rd Street, near the intersection Westlane Road and Grandview Drive. Hinds is faced with two counts of murder, and counts of reckless homicide, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, and criminal recklessness def. shoots a firearm into a building.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to shots being fired in the 800 block of Broad Ripple Avenue just after 2 a.m. on June 25.

A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds, and a man and woman who had been shot were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, but the man died later at the hospital.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the three victims as 22-year-old Kaleyia Preer, 22-year-old Christopher Lee Wilson Jr., and 24-year-old Tywain Henning.

According to probable cause documents, Hinds fired her weapon after a confrontation.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said, “At some point in time it is alleged that it became violent in the sense that there was a punch thrown, and from that single punch being thrown we end up with multiple shots being fired from multiple firearms.”

Online court documents from Marion Superior Court 31 show Hinds has an initial hearing set for Oct. 10. She was being held with no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at James.Hurt@indy.gov.