25 arrested, 9 more wanted in ‘Operation United Front’ drug raids in Johnson Co.

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly three dozen people have been targeted in a Johnson County narcotics sweep.
Johnson County law enforcement provided details on “Operation United Front” on Wednesday afternoon.
Prosecutor Andrew Foster said 25 of the 34 wanted suspects have been arrested.
“The other ones will be hunted down individually,” Foster said.
The Franklin Police Department, Greenwood Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office participated in the sweep.
“There is an opioid epidemic that plagues our our towns, our cities, our state and our country,” Foster said. “But methamphetamine is still king here in Johnson County.”
Foster said methamphetamines-related charges made up a large portion of the crimes, along with heroin, fentanyl and other narcotics.
Foster said none of the suspects had been arrested in previous Johnson County drug sweeps.
- 22 arrested, 11 sought in ‘Operation Hocus Pocus’ drug sweep
- Dozens arrested on drug-dealing charges in Johnson, Marion counties
- Johnson County conducts largest drug raid in county history
Facing charges in the case:
- Christian Alstott
- Cecilia Barnes
- Paul Bryant
- Crystal Bullock
- Richard Canter
- William Dillard
- Teresa Duncan
- Paul Fletcher
- Rickey Ford
- Brian Fowler
- Bobby Glenn
- Antwaun Graves
- Terrance Griffin
- Shelby Hall
- Laurie Hargis
- Jeppe Jensen
- Gerry Lucas
- Christopher Lynn
- Mark Miller
- Kristin Moen
- Derek Pendergrass
- Jennifer Perdue/Venema
- Jerimey Peyton
- Taylor Phillips
- Christy Ratliff
- Kayla Ratliff
- Timothy Ridge
- Shawn Roelke
- Ryan Shives
- Shelby Supple
- Eric Tanner
- David Viverette
- Tommy Watkins
- Kenneth Zook