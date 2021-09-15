Crime Watch 8

25 arrested, 9 more wanted in ‘Operation United Front’ drug raids in Johnson Co.

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — Nearly three dozen people have been targeted in a Johnson County narcotics sweep.

Johnson County law enforcement provided details on “Operation United Front” on Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutor Andrew Foster said 25 of the 34 wanted suspects have been arrested.

“The other ones will be hunted down individually,” Foster said.

The Franklin Police Department, Greenwood Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office participated in the sweep.

“There is an opioid epidemic that plagues our our towns, our cities, our state and our country,” Foster said. “But methamphetamine is still king here in Johnson County.”

Foster said methamphetamines-related charges made up a large portion of the crimes, along with heroin, fentanyl and other narcotics.

Foster said none of the suspects had been arrested in previous Johnson County drug sweeps.

Facing charges in the case: