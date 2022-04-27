Crime Watch 8

25 days of cellphone store robberies, 3 Indianapolis men accused

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three Indianapolis men are facing federal charges for a rash of robberies at cellphone stores.

According to court documents, the robberies began on Nov. 8 and continued through Dec. 3. Prosecutors say 18-year old Quintez Tucker, 19-year old D’Maurah Bryant, and 19-year old Robdarious Williams hit eight different cellphone stores in 25 days.

These are the stores:

Verizon: 11760 Olio Road, Fishers.

T-Mobile: 1560 E. 86th St., Indianapolis.

T-Mobile: 11725 Fox Road, Indianapolis.

AT&T: 4850 Southport Road, Indianapolis.

Verizon: 1950 Kessler Blvd. West Drive, Indianapolis.

T-Mobile: 1155 E. Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis.

T-Mobile: 6929 W. 38th St., Indianapolis.

AT&T: 8855 S. Emerson Ave., Indianapolis.

Prosecutors say the men would enter the stores, pull out guns and steal cellphones, accessories and cash from customers. All three men were expected to make their first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.