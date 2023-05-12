25-year-old apprehended after Brazil homicide of Cloverdale man

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection to the homicide of a Cloverdale man in a central Indiana city on Thursday afternoon, state police said Friday.

Clay County dispatchers about 3:50 p.m. Thursday received a report of multiple gunshots in an alley near the 300 block of North Leavitt Street in Brazil. The city of 8,100 residents is about an hour’s drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Authorities with the Brazil City Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Department found William Matherly, 47, dead in the alley.

Jon Luke Benjamin McGuff, of Reelsville, was taken into custody early Friday morning in Terre Haute. State police had issued a public plea earlier for McGuff’s whereabouts.

McGuff was preliminarily charged with Matherly’s murder, state police say. Online court records on Friday afternoon did not show McGuff has been formally charged. He remained in the Clay County jail on Friday afternoon, online records showed.