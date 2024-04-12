25-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault of 17-year-old

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old Lafayette man was arrested in connection to the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl, police say.

Preston Eric Mendoza faces preliminary charges of rape, burglary, intimidation, and confinement, the Lafayette Police Department said in a news release issued Friday morning. Online court records on Friday afternoon did not show a case for Mendoza.

About 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to a sexual assault that happened at a home on Underwood Street. That’s a milelong street between North 15th Street and Sagamore Parkway North.

Investigators arrived to learn the suspect had fled before police arrived. They were told he’d unlawfully entered a home and then sexually assaulted the 17-year-old.

Witnesses provided statements, and investigators collected evidence that police say led to Mendoza.

Jail records show Mendoza was booked into the Tippecanoe County jail shortly before 10:40 p.m. Thursday.

The release said, “The collaborative effort of the Patrol Division, Crime Scene Investigators, and the Detectives working on the case was pivotal in quickly identifying a suspect and making an arrest. The Lafayette Police Department would like to thank the members of the Indiana State Police Laboratory as well as those from our community who assisted us with this case.”