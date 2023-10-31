25-year-old arrested in hit-and-run murder of man on Pleasant Run Parkway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 25-year-old Indianapolis woman was arrested Monday in connection with the hit-and-run murder of a man on East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive on Oct. 19, Indianapolis police reported Tuesday.

Tommy Brock Jr., 32, died after officers responded to a personal-injury crash involving a pedestrian struck just before midnight Oct. 19 in the 1700 block of East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive. That’s in a residential and commercial at the intersection of South State Avenue.

Investigators say the driver of the vehicle that struck Brock did not stay on the scene and fled prior to officers arriving. Evidence from the scene and cooperative witnesses helped police identify Tyler as the suspect.

Tyler was found Monday in the 2800 block of North LaSalle Street, taken into custody and driven to the homicide office for an interview, where she was subsequently arrested for murder.

Online court records on Tuesday afternoon did not show a case filed for Tyler in relation to the recent arrest.