25-year-old found guilty of murder of 4-year-old

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old Danville man on Wednesday afternoon was found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son in 2017, Danville Metropolitan Police Department said.

The sentencing of Michael P. Atkinson was set for Oct. 7, the department said in a news release.

Danville officers were dispatched to a home Nov. 11, 2017, to assist the Danville Fire Department after a call regarding an unconscious 4-year-old boy. CPR was used to revive the boy, but he later was placed on a ventilator and taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis. He died two days later.

The cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma.

The Hendricks County prosecutor, Loren P. Delp, told police not to release the name of the boy because he was a juvenile, said Nate Lien, the public information officer for the police department.

Statement