Crime Watch 8

26-year-old man arrested in connection with Christmas Eve shooting, charged with attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder for his alleged involvement in a Christmas Eve shooting, police said Sunday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Akeem Eichelburger was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder Friday.

The shooting took place at a gas station in the 4400 block of East Washington Street just after 11:00 p.m. A man was shot in the right arm and left leg, according to police.

He was stable when he was transported to the hospital.

No further information about the circumstances surrounding the arrest was provided.