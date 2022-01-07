Crime Watch 8

27-year-old charged with double murder at east-side home

IMPD is investigating after two men were found dead in an east-side neighborhood on Dec. 15, 2021. (WISH Photo From Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection to a double murder in December in an east-side neighborhood, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

Jamie Wells was arrested and two preliminary charged with the Dec. 15 murders of Dominic Patton, 30, and Jamel Perry, 35. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled they died from “Multiple Sharp Force Traumatic Injuries/Homicide.”

The U.S. Marshals Service first arrested Wells Dec. 29 in Illinois on an unrelated warrant, and he was later taken to Indianapolis. IMPD says Wells was on Thursday in the Marion County Jail, although authorities were unable to immediately provide his jail-booking photo. No online court records were available for Wells, and it was not immediately known in what community he lives.

IMPD officers were called just after 5 p.m. Dec. 15 for a welfare check at a home in the 2300 block of Adams Street. That is near the intersection of East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Patton and Perry died at the crime scene.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Detective Jose Torres at the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475 or to e-mail him at jose.torres@indy.gov.