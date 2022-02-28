Crime Watch 8

27-year-old man faces OWI, reckless homicide charge in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly car crash that happened Sunday morning.

A woman driving a Fiat died in the crash, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a Sunday night email. She was not identified.

Orrin Thompson, 27, was driving a GMC sport utility vehicle south on South East Street about 10 a.m. Sunday when he hit the westbound Fiat at East Mills Avenue.

Police say Thompson was thrown out of his car.

Thomspon and the woman were taking to a nearby hospital, where she later died, IMPD said. Thompson was stable with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Police say Thompson will face multiple charges including OWI and reckless homicide. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will decide on the formal criminal charges.