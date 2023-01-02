Crime Watch 8

27-year-old on parole arrested after firing gun into air to celebrate new year, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old man who was on parole and could not legally own a gun was charged after Indianapolis police say he fired a weapon twice into the air Saturday to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Javion Williams was on patrol for robbery. He now faces charges of serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were called after someone reported shots fired just before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue. That’s west of the I-70 interchange for Keystone Avenue and Rural Street. A witness later saw Williams fire a gun into the air. The witness held Williams until officers arrived, IMPD says.

Investigators found a firearm and several bullet casings at the scene. IMPD shared a photo of a gun in its news release.

News 8 has requested the jail-booking photo for Williams.