28-year-old found guilty in murder of 1-year-old Malaysia Robson

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of two men charged in the March 2018 shooting death of a 1-year-old Indianapolis girl was found guilty Tuesday after a two-day bench trial.

Darrin Banks, 28, was found guilty of murder and battery by means of a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Malaysia Robson, online court records show.

A sentencing hearing for Banks is set for Oct. 9.

A Nov. 18 jury trial is set for the second suspect, 30-year-old Brian Palmer, who also faces one count of murder and one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon.

On March 29, 2018, shortly before 1:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of North Wittfield Street for report of a person shot. Officers found a 19-year-old woman, Ana Fox, and a 1-year-old, Robson, with gunshot wounds.

Fox was transported to the hospital in stable condition, and did survive her injuries. However, Robson, who was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in critical condition, did not.

Documents obtained in April 2018 by News 8 show through witness statements that the shooting was the result of an ongoing family dispute between a number of family members and friends. What began as a dispute on social media progressed into a large fight at the residence.