28-year-old man arrested after 2 boys shot in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind, (WISH) — An Anderson man was arrested Wednesday after police say he shot two teens under the age of 16 outside a residence, police say.

At 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, Anderson Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Columbus Avenue. That’s in a residential area a few blocks south of State Road 32 just west of the State Road 109 intersection.

Officers arrived and located a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police say. Both teens were taken to a local Anderson hospital in stable condition for treatment.

Police say preliminary details reveal that a man began shooting at the teens while they were walking along Columbus Avenue. Officers received a tip that the alleged suspect was possibly located in the 1800 block of E. 32nd Street.

Anderson police went to that location and located the suspect, 28-year-old Erik Scott-Orville Spencer. He was taken into custody without incident.

Spencer on Thursday was being held at the Madison County Jail.

According to a release, the case has been assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and remains ongoing as of Thursday morning.