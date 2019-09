Scene of a fatal shooting in the 3400 Lafayette Road on Sept. 2, 2019. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second person has died after a shooting last week on the city’s northwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said 25-year-old Shaquille Wilson of Indianapolis died on Monday.

Wilson was shot just before 2.a.m on Sept 2. in the 3300 block of Lafayette Road. That shooting also killed 19-year-old Bra-Lynn Bryant.

According to police, they were found shot inside a vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.

No possible suspect information has been released.