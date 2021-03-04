2nd suspect charged in January murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A second suspect in the January murder of a 29-year-old man at a southeast side gas station has been arrested.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested 21-year-old John Ziegler Wednesday for his alleged role in the Jan. 17 murder of Justin White. He faces two counts of murder, one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury, one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Police previously arrested another suspect, 21-year-old Tavon Macklin, in connection with the murder. Macklin was charged after he was involved in a gunbattle with police on Feb. 23.

Officers were initially called on Jan 17 just before 3 a.m. to a Marathon gas station in the 2900 block of South Keystone Avenue on reports of a person shot. There they found White had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe Ziegler and Macklin tried to rob White and another victim at the gas station before one of the suspects fatally shot him.

Ziegler was also arrested Wednesday for his alleged involvement of the following robberies:

Robbery of Boost Mobile located at 8154 E. 21st St. on Dec. 27, 2020

Robbery of Dollar General located at 5065 E. 38th St. on Feb. 21, 2021

Robbery of Circle K located at 5659 Michigan Rd. on March 1, 2021

Anyone with information about the homicide or the other robberies is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.