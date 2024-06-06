2nd teen charged as adult with December murder in Greenwood

Scene of the shooting incident Dec. 10, 2023, near the 2000 block of Liberty Way Drive in Greenwood, Indiana. (Photo from Video aired on WISH)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County prosecutor on Thursday announced a 16-year-old Greenwood girl will be charged as an adult with a man’s murder in December.

Da’Zaria Dyson was 15 when she and Quincy Deshawn Stringer Jr., 17, were arrested on Dec. 13 for their connection to the murder of Ethan David, 18, of Indianapolis, on Dec. 10.

Just before 6:40 p.m. Dec. 10, a 911 caller informed the Greenwood Police Department that they found David shot to death in a car in the 2000 block of Liberty Way Drive. That’s in a housing subdivision west of I-69 and northwest of the roundabout at East Worthsville Road and Sheek Road.

Officers arrived to find David with gunshot wounds in a car, where he died.

Court documents say that David’s death was the result of a plan to “rob their plug,” or meet David as part of a drug deal and steal the drugs from him.

Dyson was charged Wednesday in Johnson Superior Court 2 with murder and two felony counts of armed robbery. A pretrial conference was set for her on July 11.

Stringer was charged as an adult Dec. 18 in Johnson Superior Court 3 with murder. A pretrial hearing was set for him on May 31. Stringer’s address in online court records was listed as “confidential.”

Dyson and Stringer on Thursday were in juvenile detention in Johnson County without bond.

Stringer’s jail booking photo was not immediately available Thursday afternoon.

Da’Zaria Dyson (Provided Photo/Johnson County, Indiana, Prosecutor’s Office)

