3 arrested after strong armed robbery leads to multi-county police chase

Kokomo police arrested Alexis Drake (left), Alaejcia McIntyre (center) and Myeisha Watts after a strong armed robbery at the Markland Mall Friday. (Provided Photos/Kokomo Police Department)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Kokomo police have arrested three suspects after a strong armed robbery at a mall.

Police were called to Englin’s Footwear at Markland Mall in Kokomo located at 1215 S Reed Road Friday just before 5 p.m. on reports of a theft.

Witnesses told officers three female suspects left the store with several pairs of UGG boots and were last seen driving southbound on State Road 931 in a blue Chevy Malibu.

A security officer at the mall told police one woman threatened him with pepper spray when he tried to stop her.

Howard County deputies later located the suspect vehicle on S.R. 931 at 400 South and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and sped up, traveling into Tipton and Hamilton counties, where more agencies assisted in the pursuit.

The occupants began throwing stolen property out of the vehicle before being stopped with stop sticks.

The pursuit ended at the Clay Terrace Shopping Center in Carmel.

All three of the occupants were arrested and taken to the Howard County Jail.

After a search of the vehicle, officers found “numerous pieces of merchandise believed to be stolen from businesses all across central Indiana.”

Officers arrested Alexis Drake, Alaejcia McIntyre and Myeisha Watts. The women are all facing charges of robbery, theft and resisting law enforcement. Drake is also facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a licenses and leaving the scene of a crash.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information you are asked to contact Kokomo police officers at 765-457-1105 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.