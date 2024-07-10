3 arrested in attempted robbery of gun store

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — Police have arrested three people believed to have tried to break into Beech Grove Firearms on Friday.

The owner of the store at 3020 S. Emerson Ave. on Tuesday shared video from the attempt with News 8. It shows 18-year-old Tyrone Bonner and two 17-year-old boys jumping a fence next to the store. They had a hammer, a bag, a ski mask and bolt cutters.

Police quickly caught them, which can also be seen in the video.

Owner Greg Burge says having police close to the shop is invaluable. “We are a hundred yards from the Beech Grove police station, which is invaluable and it proved … it didn’t prove to be a deterrent, but it sure proved to be an asset because the Beech Grove a hundred yards away, you know watching this unfold.”

“From the information I’ve been told, they pretty much did everything but say ‘good morning, officers, we’re here to break into Beech Grove Firearms.’”

Last April. three men used a stolen pickup truck to ram the front of the building and steal nearly $30,000 worth of firearms.

