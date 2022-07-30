Crime Watch 8

3 arrested in Delaware County fatal shooting

From left to right Alexander Geesy, Brandi Zirkle, and Ryan Geesy. (Provided Photo/Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three Anderson residents have been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Randall Coomer, according the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Coomer died after a shooting happened on July 15 around 2 p.m. in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles east of the town of Daleville.

Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley told News 8 that Coomer lives within a quarter-mile of where he was shot. Investigators believe Coomer approached the suspects, who were speeding on the road. He was telling them to slow down when he was shot, police believe.

According to the Delaware Country Sheriff’s Office, over the last seven days investigators have spent numerous hours, following up on leads, conducting interviews, and tracking down surveillance video, which lead to the arrest of Brandi Zirkle, Alexander Geesy, and Ryan Geesy.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

National /

Red Cross requests access to Ukraine prison after POWS die

International /

Free backpacks and school supplies handed out at a back-to-school event in Marion County

Local /

Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China

National /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.