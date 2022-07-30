Crime Watch 8

3 arrested in Delaware County fatal shooting

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three Anderson residents have been arrested for the murder of 38-year-old Randall Coomer, according the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says Coomer died after a shooting happened on July 15 around 2 p.m. in the 12000 block of South County Road 500 West. That’s in a rural area about 2 miles east of the town of Daleville.

Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley told News 8 that Coomer lives within a quarter-mile of where he was shot. Investigators believe Coomer approached the suspects, who were speeding on the road. He was telling them to slow down when he was shot, police believe.

According to the Delaware Country Sheriff’s Office, over the last seven days investigators have spent numerous hours, following up on leads, conducting interviews, and tracking down surveillance video, which lead to the arrest of Brandi Zirkle, Alexander Geesy, and Ryan Geesy.